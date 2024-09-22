9.22.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Maxi Rodriguez recorded a goal and assist and Connor Rutz scored the second-half winner as Detroit City FC took a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC at Keyworth Stadium to earn a second consecutive win and solidify its position in the top four of the Eastern Conference.

