9.22.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Maxi Rodriguez recorded a goal and assist and Connor Rutz scored the second-half winner as Detroit City FC took a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC at Keyworth Stadium to earn a second consecutive win and solidify its position in the top four of the Eastern Conference.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 22, 2024
- Loudoun United unable to secure points in a 1-0 road loss to New Mexico United - Loudoun United FC
- Detroit City FC Picks up Massive Three Points over Louisville City FC - Detroit City FC
- New Mexico United Beats Loudoun United, Extends Lead at Top of Western Conference - New Mexico United
- Shorthanded LouCity Falls to Detroit City But Clinches Second Place - Louisville City FC
- New Mexico United Signs Jermaine Fordah to 25-Day Contract - New Mexico United
- Indy Eleven Streak Ends at North Carolina - Indy Eleven
- Huge Three Points Is up for Grabs at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Switchbacks Split Points with Draw in El Paso - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Draw 1-1 with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Battery Beat Rowdies 3-1 in Historic Night, Markanich Sets USL Championship Scoring Record - Charleston Battery
- Republic FC Edged by Las Vegas Lights FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Monterey Bay Earns Second Consecutive Clean Sheet, Adds Point in Scoreless Draw with Orange County SC - Monterey Bay FC
- Orange County SC Picks up a Point in Monterey - Orange County SC
- San Antonio Falls in Road Contest at Phoenix Rising - San Antonio FC
- Phoenix Rising Scores Four on Hispanic Heritage Night - Phoenix Rising FC
- Orange County SC Keeps Another Clean Sheet in 0-0 Draw in Monterey - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City FC Picks up Massive Three Points over Louisville City FC
- Huge Three Points Is up for Grabs at Keyworth Stadium
- Detroit City FC Hosts Eastern Conference Leading Louisville City in Final National Broadcast of the Season
- Detroit City FC Picks up Statement Win over New Mexico United
- Western Conference Leading New Mexico United Comes to Keyworth Saturday Night