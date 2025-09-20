9.19.2025: Miami FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Jojea Kwizera scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Rhode Island FC took a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at FIU Soccer Stadium to earn a second consecutive victory and solidify a place in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference playoff positions.







