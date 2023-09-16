9.16.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (66-74, 33-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-74, 25-40)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #141 / ROAD #73: Indianapolis Indians (66-74, 33-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-74, 25-40)

PROBABLES: RHP Kyle Nicolas (1-2, 6.34) vs. RHP Jonathan Bowlan (5-6, 5.46)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Matt Gorski launched a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning and Jared Jones tossed 6.0 one-hit shutout innings with eight punchouts, as the Indianapolis Indians won their third straight over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park on Friday night, 3-1. A ninth-inning lead-off walk to Ryan Vilade by Dylan Coleman (L, 1-3) set the table in a game notched at one apiece. Two batters later, Gorski launched the go-ahead two-run homer 381 feet onto the berm in left-center field. The Indians struck first in the third inning. With runners on the corners, Chris Owings grounded into a fielder's choice, beating the throw to first to avoid the inning ending double play and plating Malcom Nuñez. It was the lone run allowed by Omaha starter Anthony Veneziano in 6.0 innings of work. Jones stole the show with 6.0 shutout frames, yielding just one hit and a walk with eight punchouts. It marked his second consecutive scoreless quality start. The Storm Chasers were held without a hit for four consecutive innings before breaking through to score the tying run in the eighth. Nate Eaton led off the frame with a walk and proceeded to steal second and third base. Angelo Castellano followed with an RBI single off Cody Bolton (W, 3-4). Travis MacGregor (S, 2) earned his second save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to slam the door.

CHASERS WERE CHASIN': Jared Jones had the Storm Chasers off balance on Friday night, posting 6.0 one-hit shutout frames with eight strikeouts. It was his second consecutive scoreless quality start, following 7.0 shutout frames against Toledo on Sept. 8. Over his last two starts, he is 1-0 with five hits allowed, no runs, two walks and 12 strikeouts. Jones has punched out seven or more in seven of his outings with Indianapolis this season. Since his callup to Indianapolis on June 20, he leads the International League in strikeouts (93).

SET THE TONE: Indians starting pitching has set the tone all week, leading the Indians to 3-1 record through the first four games of the week. Roansy Contreras, John 0'Reilly, Max Kranick and Jared Jones have combined to hold the Storm Chasers to three earned runs on eight hits allowed in 16.2 innings pitched this week.

GORKSI TUCKS US IN: Matt Gorski provided the fireworks on Friday night with his two-run go-ahead homer. Gorski has been excellent since joining Indianapolis on Sept. 6. The right-handed slugger is hitting .313 (10-for-32) with four runs scored, four doubles, two home runs and five RBI in eight games played. Gorski is tied with Chris Owings for the most extra-base hits by an Indians hitter with six since his callup.

SHOVING: Indianapolis pitching has the held Omaha to just two hits in each of the last two contest. The Storm Chasers are 4-for-56 at the dish with 22 strikeouts the last two nights. Friday marked the seventh time Indians pitching have held opponents to two hits or less.

CANAAN GETS ON: Canaan Smith-Njigba went 1-for-3 with a walk in Friday night's win. Smith-Njigba has hit safely in each of the four games played this week vs. Omaha, going 8-for-17 with three doubles. Thursday night's stolen base was his 20th stolen base of the season, extending his career best stolen base total. Smith-Njigba leads the Indians offense this month in hits (18), RBI (13), stolen bases (6) and doubles (5). The 24-year-old is hitting .391 (18-for-46) while hitting safely in 10 of 13 games played - including five multi-hit games. His month is highlighted by his four hits, five RBI and two stolen bases on Sept 5, vs. Toledo, which all tied career bests.

RIBBIES CHRIS: Chris Owings drove in the first run of last night's contest, marking his third consecutive game with an RBI. Owings has driven in runs in seven of his last 10 games played. His five home runs this month have played a key role - tied for second-most home runs in the International League since Sept. 3. Owings is hitting .271 (13-for-48) with two doubles, five home runs, nine RBI, six walks and a .989 OPS in September. The utilityman leads all active Indians hitters in home runs. His 15 home runs are his most since his career-high 17 home runs in 2012 with High-A Visalia (11) and Double-A Mobile (6).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Storm Chasers play the penultimate game of their six-game set, tonight at Werner Park at 6:35 PM ET. The Indians can secure a series win with a victory tonight, after winning three straight to take a 3-1 series lead. The Storm Chasers lead the season series, 10-5, winning all eight matchups this season at Victory Field. The Indians have a 5-2 record at Werner Park. Tonight, RHP Kyle Nicolas (1-2, 6.34) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Omaha's RHP Jonathan Bowlan (5-6, 5.46). Bowlan will make his first career appearance against Indianapolis.

NICOLAS TAKES THE HILL: Kyle Nicolas returns to his starting role tonight at Omaha for the first time since July 26 vs. Louisville. The right-hander has been lights out as a reliever, going 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA (11er/27.0ip), 42 strikeouts and his first two career saves in seven appearances. As a starter, he is 0-2 with a 10.59 ERA (20er/17.0ip) and 21 strikeouts. In August, his first month as a full-time reliever, Nicolas allowed just three runs in 15.1 innings with 19 strikeouts, a 0.78 WHIP and .118 batting average against. On Tuesday, Nicolas earned his second career save with 2.0 one-run innings and three strikeouts in relief.

THIS DATE IN 1946: With a 3-2 series lead in the American Association semifinals, Indianapolis saw a 6-0 advantage in Minneapolis disappear as the home team plated one in the sixth, three in the seventh and three in the bottom of the ninth to force a Game 7. Indians pitcher Johnny Hutchings went 1-for-3 with two RBI at the dish but yielded four runs on four hits and seven walks in 6.2 innings. Indianapolis went on to win the series over Minneapolis before getting swept by Louisville in the championship series, 4-0.

