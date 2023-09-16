Stripers Split Doubleheader in Road Finale at Jacksonville

September 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After hanging on for a thrilling 5-3 extra-inning victory in game one, the Gwinnett Stripers (68-74) were limited to two hits in a 6-0 loss in game two, splitting a doubleheader with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-74) on Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Stripers won the series 4-2 and finished their road schedule with a 36-39 record.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Joe Dunand gave Gwinnett a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning with an RBI single, but Jacksonville tied the game on a Grant Holmes wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth. In the ninth, Hoy Park put the Stripers back ahead with an RBI double and Vaughn Grissom followed with a two-run single to make it 5-2. Holmes (W, 7-3) yielded a run before stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Jacksonville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Beau Burrows (L, 3-5) with a sacrifice fly from Peyton Burdick and RBI single by Jordan Groshans. Jake Mangum tallied an RBI single and two-run double to help boost the lead to 6-0. Gwinnett managed two hits, singles by Yolmer Sanchez and Dalton Guthrie.

Key Contributors: Grissom went 2-for-3 with a game-high two RBIs for the Stripers in game one. Park had Gwinnett's only extra-base hit all night, the RBI double in game one. Dylan Dodd pitched 4.2 one-run innings and struck out five in a game-one no-decision. For Jacksonville, Ryan Weathers (W, 4-0) spun 5.0 two-hit innings and Mangum drove in three runs in game two.

Noteworthy: Grissom extended his on-base streak to 44 games in game one and did not play in game two. His on-base streak is both the second-longest in the International League this season and the second-longest in Gwinnett history. The Stripers are now 4-4 in doubleheaders in 2023.

Next Game (Tuesday, September 19): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling), with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.