Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 16 vs. Lehigh Valley

September 16, 2023 - International League (IL)







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-26, 77-63) vs. Rochester Red Wings (29-36, 63-75)

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Drew Hutchison (4-4, 5.96) vs. LHP Alemao Hernandez (3-1, 3.80)

BURNT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings fell for the third consecutive game to Lehigh Valley last night, 8-4...LF JACK DUNN picked up his second three-hit game in a Wings uniform, while 2B DARREN BAKER picked up his team-leading 32nd multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-5 night...RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ worked a season-long 5.0 innings in the loss, while striking out a season-high six batters...Rochester looks to snap their short three-game skid tonight, sending LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ to the mound in search of his fourth consecutive winning decision against former Wing and current IronPig RHP Drew Hutchison.

ANOTHA ONE: After DH MATT ADAMS lined an RBI single in the fourth inning last night, Rochester has now scored a run in 131 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 71)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL singled in the first inning last night, and finished the game going 1-for-4 with a run batted in, and a walk...he has now hit safely in nine his of 10 games played in September, hitting .270 (10-for-37) over that span...

The Texas native has not committed an error in 69 straight games, most by a Wings position player since Daniel Palka in 2021 (72).

OOPS I DUNN IT AGAIN: LF JACK DUNN finished last night 3-for-4 with one run scored...the Georgia native has now reached base safely in 10 straight games dating back to 9/2...

Dunn has recorded six hits in the first four games of this series, hitting .429 (6-for-14).

Last night's three hit performance marked his third three hit game of the season and his second with Rochester, with his last coming on 7/28 at Worcester.

HOT ROD: RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ made his ninth start of the year for Rochester last night, tossing 5.0 innings and allowing four runs, on four hits, while logging a season high six strikeouts...this was Muñoz's longest outing of the year topping his season high of 4.0 innings pitched (3x) which he last did on 9/2 against Scranton/WB.

EASY BAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER ended the night going 2-for-5 with a run batted in...Baker's two hits last night puts him one hit away from his career high (116) which he accomplished in 2022 during his time with High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg...

The California native's two hit night marks his sixth multi-hit game in the month of September and his team-leading 32nd of the season, his last coming 9/10 at Syracuse.

KLEPTOMANIACS: 3B ERICK MEJIA stole his seventh base of the season last night, and Rochester has now recorded a stolen base in 14 of their last 17 games...145 stolen bases this season trails their 2022 total by eight (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180)...

24 stolen bases since 8/29 is second-most in the International League, trailing only Scranton/WB (28).

International League Stories from September 16, 2023

