Indians Drop Saturday Bullpen Game in Omaha, 9-2
September 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Werner Park, 9-2.
After right-hander Kyle Nicolas opened the game for the Indians with a scoreless first inning, the Storm Chasers (64-74, 26-40) got to long-man Wil Crowe (L, 1-1) out of the Indians bullpen in the second with singles from designated hitter Tyler Gentry and right fielder Nate Eaton before catcher Tyler Cropley notched his first Triple-A hit and RBI with a two-run triple to right center field.
The Indians (66-75, 33-34) got runs across in both the third and fourth inning to tie the game against Omaha starter Jonathan Bowlan (W, 6-6). The run in the third came on an opposite field single from right fielder Canaan Smith-Njigba, who is now hitting .400 (20-for-50) in the month of September and has reached base safely in 11 of 14 games after a 2-for-4 night. In the fourth, designated hitter Mason Martin golfed his second Triple-A homer this year out to straight-away right field to knot the game at 2-2.
Omaha jumped ahead after a run in the fourth, and added insurance in the fifth thanks to a three-run home run from left fielder John Rave. A run in the seventh on a wild pitch and two more in the eighth put away the Indians for good.
The Indians and Storm Chasers conclude their six-game set on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM ET at Werner Park. The starting pitching matchup will be a repeat of the series opener, with right-hander Roansy Contreras (0-0, 3.28) getting the ball for Indianapolis against Omaha southpaw Drew Parrish (4-6, 7.63). The Indians then return home to Victory Field to kick off the final series of the season against the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
