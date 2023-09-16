SWB Game Notes - September 16

September 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (72-68, 38-27) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (69-71, 35-31)

Game 141 | Home Game 72 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, September 16, 2023 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (1-3, 6.62) vs RHP Andrew Bash (4-1, 2.23)

HAVING A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 28 times for the most innings pitched at 156. Spence is on his way to having a career season with twelve total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings six times. The team is 6-1 in these starts. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. The righty has walked just 50 to his 150 total strikeouts. The RailRiders strikeout record was set last season by Matt Krook with 155 total punchouts in a single season. Last summer, Spence tossed 130.1 frames with 127 strikeouts, both career-highs at that point.

AARON ARRIVES- Aaron Palensky made his Triple-A debut in left field last night where he made a pair of putouts. The righty went 0-3 at the plate but did reach once on a hit by pitch. He scored a run to help the RailRiders take a late lead. Palensky has split time between two levels this season beginning in Hudson Valley with a .352 average and a dozen home runs in 32 contests. With Somerset, he batted .183 with 33 hits in 62 games. Palensky has spent innings in both corner outfield positions.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Wilmer Difo taking a pair last night. The team has combined for 167 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total and Brandon Lockridge has taken 23, both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

ZAC ATTACK- With four more strikeouts last night, Zac Houston has totaled 43 K's in 25.1 innings pitched in Triple-A. He has recorded both wins for the RailRiders this week. Houston has only issued a total of 13 walks in 19 appearances.

CHAPPY HAPPY- Andres Chaparro has played a career-high 128 games this summer to lead all the Yankees Minor League affiliate players. He is also first in runs batted in with 83 on the season another personal best. The righty has tied a career-high with 21 doubles and surpassed his numbers in home runs with 24 thus far on 122 hits.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 209 home runs on the season. Estevan Florial had 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Eight different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits in fifth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category to Las Vegas who leads with 218 long balls.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Aaron Palensky turns 25 on the 22nd. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

