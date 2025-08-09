8.9.2025: Miami FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Miami FC and El Paso Locomotive FC played to a scoreless draw at Pitbull Stadium as Bill Hamid posted a four-save shutout for the hosts to keep Locomotive at bay.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.