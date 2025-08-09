8.9.2025: Miami FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Miami FC and El Paso Locomotive FC played to a scoreless draw at Pitbull Stadium as Bill Hamid posted a four-save shutout for the hosts to keep Locomotive at bay.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025
- Legion FC Falters in Loss to Hartford Athletic - Birmingham Legion FC
- New Mexico United Drops Road Match to FC Tulsa - New Mexico United
- LouCity Starts Strong in Statement 'Fill the Fam Night' Win Over Charleston - Louisville City FC
- The Boys in Blue Battle in Detroit - Indy Eleven
- Vacter's Header Earns Draw with Orange County - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Vacter's First Pro Goal Earns Hounds Draw with O.C. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Climbs The Table With 4-1 Win Over Birmingham - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Lose Out, 2-1, In North Carolina - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Folklore Night Finishes Scoreless in Hard-Fought Battle vs. Loudoun United FC - Rhode Island FC
- NCFC comes back for home win over longtime foe - North Carolina FC
- Orange County SC Brings Home a Point from Pittsburgh - Orange County SC
- LSC Extends Unbeaten Record against Phoenix with a Strong Two-Goal Performance - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Collect Road Point at Miami FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rising Falls 2-0 on Road against Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
- CA Fire Flag Auction Opens in Support for First Responder's Night - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Gears up for Tough Match at Birmingham Legion - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.