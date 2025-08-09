USL Miami FC

8.9.2025: Miami FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video


Miami FC and El Paso Locomotive FC played to a scoreless draw at Pitbull Stadium as Bill Hamid posted a four-save shutout for the hosts to keep Locomotive at bay.

Check out the Miami FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central