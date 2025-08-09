8.9.2025: Lexington SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Forster Ajago and Michael Adedokun scored in either half to lead Lexington SC to a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Lexington SC Stadium, breaking a four-game winless streak for the hosts as they moved closer to the Western Conference playoff positions.







