8.9.2025: Lexington SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Forster Ajago and Michael Adedokun scored in either half to lead Lexington SC to a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Lexington SC Stadium, breaking a four-game winless streak for the hosts as they moved closer to the Western Conference playoff positions.
