8.9.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







An own goal caused by Ates Diouf's low cross lifted Detroit City FC to a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Keyworth Stadium to earn the club's first league victory since June 21, boosting the club's position in the Eastern Conference standings.







