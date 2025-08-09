8.9.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Mamadou Dieng scored a pair of goals before Kyle Edwards and Adewale Obalola added late tallies as Hartford Athletic took a 4-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium, giving the hosts a third consecutive victory in league play to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.







