8.17.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Michee Ngalina scored the winner eight minutes into the second half as Hartford Athletic took a 2-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Trinity Health Stadium, ending the Lights' 11-game undefeated streak.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.