8.17.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Michee Ngalina scored the winner eight minutes into the second half as Hartford Athletic took a 2-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Trinity Health Stadium, ending the Lights' 11-game undefeated streak.
