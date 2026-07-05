7.4.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
CJ Olney and Abdoulaye Kanté scored second-half goals to lift Brooklyn FC to a 2-0 win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday night as both sides ended down to 10 players and the visitors broke a seven-game winless streak.
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