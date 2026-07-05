7.4.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Josh O'Brien scored a late winner as Indy Eleven took a 2-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night as Bruno Rendón added a late insurance goal against a Battery side that was reduced to 10 players midway through the second half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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