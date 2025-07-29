7.29.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Charles Ahl scored his first goal in the USL Championship in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC a 1-1 draw against Miami FC at Highmark Stadium after Francisco Bonfiglio moved into a tie for the lead in the Golden Boot with his 11th goal of the season for the visitors.
