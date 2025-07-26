7.26.2025: Union Omaha vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







El Paso Locomotive FC earns first USL Jägermeister Cup victory, defeats Union Omaha for first time in three tries, as Beto Avila's sixth goal of the season lifts Group 2 visitors to 1-0 victory at Werner Park.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.