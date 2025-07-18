7.18.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Detroit City FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC shared the points after playing to a scoreless draw at Keyworth Stadium, keeping the Hounds in fifth place in the Eastern Conference as their undefeated streak reached five games across all competitions.
