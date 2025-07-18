7.18.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Detroit City FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC shared the points after playing to a scoreless draw at Keyworth Stadium, keeping the Hounds in fifth place in the Eastern Conference as their undefeated streak reached five games across all competitions.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2025

