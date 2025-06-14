Sports stats



USL Indy Eleven

6.14.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video


Jack Blake scored the only goal in first half stoppage time to send Indy Eleven to a 1-0 win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to earn the Boys in Blue a second consecutive victory and a second consecutive shutout.
