Sports stats



USL FC Tulsa

6.14.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video


Arthur Rogers scored with 10 minutes to go to earn FC Tulsa a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at ONEOK Field, cancelling out a first-half finish by Ihsan Sacko for the visitors to keep Tulsa in a top-four position in the Western Conference.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central