6.14.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Arthur Rogers scored with 10 minutes to go to earn FC Tulsa a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at ONEOK Field, cancelling out a first-half finish by Ihsan Sacko for the visitors to keep Tulsa in a top-four position in the Western Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025

