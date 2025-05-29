5.28.2025: Monterey Bay vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Pierce Gallaway's early goal lifted Monterey Bay FC to a 1-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage at Cardinale Stadium, giving Monterey Bay all three points in its opening game in the tournament as Velocity suffered its first defeat. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
00:00:00 - by Monterey Bay 00:00:10 - by Spokane Velocity FC 00:00:25 - Kick Off by Spokane Velocity FC 00:01:17 - DefensiveAct by Luke Ivanovic 00:01:42 - Shot by Luke Ivanovic 00:02:16 - Foul by Derek Waldeck 00:02:28 - Goal by Pierce Gallaway 00:03:49 - Dribble by Anuar Peláez 00:04:01 - Shot by Anuar Peláez 00:04:13 - Pass by Derek Waldeck 00:04:24 - Shot by Mayele Malango 00:05:01 - Shot by Luke Ivanovic 00:05:12 - End Period by Monterey Bay 00:05:23 - Start Period by Monterey Bay 00:05:35 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:05:52 - Pass by Luis Gil 00:06:01 - Shot by Andre Lewis 00:06:13 - Pass by Masango Akale 00:06:23 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:06:59 - Shot by Andre Lewis 00:07:10 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:07:24 - End Match by Monterey Bay
