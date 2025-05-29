5.28.2025: Monterey Bay vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Pierce Gallaway's early goal lifted Monterey Bay FC to a 1-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage at Cardinale Stadium, giving Monterey Bay all three points in its opening game in the tournament as Velocity suffered its first defeat. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org

00:00:00 - by Monterey Bay 00:00:10 - by Spokane Velocity FC 00:00:25 - Kick Off by Spokane Velocity FC 00:01:17 - DefensiveAct by Luke Ivanovic 00:01:42 - Shot by Luke Ivanovic 00:02:16 - Foul by Derek Waldeck 00:02:28 - Goal by Pierce Gallaway 00:03:49 - Dribble by Anuar Peláez 00:04:01 - Shot by Anuar Peláez 00:04:13 - Pass by Derek Waldeck 00:04:24 - Shot by Mayele Malango 00:05:01 - Shot by Luke Ivanovic 00:05:12 - End Period by Monterey Bay 00:05:23 - Start Period by Monterey Bay 00:05:35 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:05:52 - Pass by Luis Gil 00:06:01 - Shot by Andre Lewis 00:06:13 - Pass by Masango Akale 00:06:23 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:06:59 - Shot by Andre Lewis 00:07:10 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:07:24 - End Match by Monterey Bay







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.