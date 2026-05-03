5.2.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Sebastian Tregarthen recorded a goal and assist as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-1 victory against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday night as Ronaldo Damus also recorded his 50th regular season goal in the USL Championship for the visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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