5.2.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Ihsan Sacko scored the only goal of the game as Phoenix Rising FC took a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B. Stadium, handing the Hounds their first loss at home across all competitions in the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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