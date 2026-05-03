5.2.2026: FC Naples vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Denis Krioutchenkov's second brace of the USL League One season, alongside a goal by Babacar Diene, secured a 3-0 win for One Knoxville SC over FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex to send the defending Players' Shield and title-winners into sole possession of first place.







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