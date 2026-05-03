5.2.2026: FC Naples vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Denis Krioutchenkov's second brace of the USL League One season, alongside a goal by Babacar Diene, secured a 3-0 win for One Knoxville SC over FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex to send the defending Players' Shield and title-winners into sole possession of first place.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026
- Fort Wayne Football Club Secures 2-2 Draw in Ruoff Mortgage Stadium's Inaugural Match - Fort Wayne FC
- FC Naples Falls, 0-3, to Reigning USL League One Champion One Knoxville SC - FC Naples
- Spokane Defense Holds Strong on the Road in 0-0 Draw with Corpus Christi FC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Red Wolves Leave Mark After First Meeting with Boise - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Owls Take Down Triumph to Extend Home Win Streak - Union Omaha
- Forward Madison FC Stun Sarasota Paradise in Late Victory - Forward Madison FC
- Martinez Nets 50th Goal, Independence Draw Fort Wayne, 2-2 - Charlotte Independence
- Late Goal Sink Triumph in First Meeting with Omaha - Greenville Triumph SC
- One Knox SC Moves to Top of the Table with Win - One Knoxville SC
- Cosmos Fall 3-1 to Portland Hearts of Pine on the Road - New York Cosmos
- Hearts of Pine Defeat New York Cosmos, 3-1, at Fitzpatrick Stadium - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Sarasota Paradise vs Forward Madison FC Preview - Sarasota Paradise
- Fort Wayne Football Club Bolsters Roster with Additions of Hometown Player Emerson Nieto, Tyson Hagaman and Nico Burns - Fort Wayne FC
- Know Before You Go: 5/2 vs. Greenville Triumph Sc - Union Omaha
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Other Recent FC Naples Stories
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