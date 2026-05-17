5.16.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Mayele Malango scored the only goal of the game as Sacramento Republic FC took a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at the Oakland-Alamea Coliseum, keeping Republic FC perfect in the group stage with two regulation wins out of two.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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