5.16.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Miguel Berry recorded a goal and assist to lead the Charleston Battery to a 4-0 victory against the Richmond Kickers in Group 6 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at City Stadium as Langston Blackstock, Colton Swan and Jeremy Kelly also found the net for the visitors, keeping the side perfect through its first two games of the group stage.
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