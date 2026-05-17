5.16.2025: Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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MD Myers scored a pair of goals as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 4-1 victory against Miami FC in Group 7 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium as the visitors continued their undefeated start to the season and moved into first place in the group with two wins from two.
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