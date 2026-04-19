4.18.2026: Miami FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Ihsan Sacko scored a pair of goals to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 3-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday night as the visitors claimed a second consecutive victory while bringing Miami's four-game undefeated streak to an end.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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