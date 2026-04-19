4.18.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Khori Bennett scored a pair of goals to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 4-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Weidner Field as the hosts also got goals from Adrien Pérez and Juan Tejada to seal an impressive result.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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