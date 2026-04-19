4.18.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Khori Bennett scored a pair of goals to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 4-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Weidner Field as the hosts also got goals from Adrien Pérez and Juan Tejada to seal an impressive result.
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