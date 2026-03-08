3.8.2026: Brooklyn vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. scored the first goal in Brooklyn FC's USL Championship history and it proved enough to lead the hosts to a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park, making BKFC only the second team since 2019 to win its inaugural game in the league.







