21 Players Make up Initial Training Camp Roster

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the team's initial training camp roster. The 21 players are comprised of 11 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

FORWARDS (11)

51 - Collin Adams

71 - Erik Brown

59 - Blade Jenkins

47 - Jeff Kubiak

72 - Daylan Kuefler

68 - Jimmy Lambert

52 - Kyle MacLean

74 - Matthew Maggio

57 - Reece Newkirk

58 - Chris Terry

67 - Paul Thompson

DEFENSEMEN (8)

76 - Philip Beaulieu

75 - Mike Cornell

63 - Trevor Cosgrove

78 - Noah Delmas

42 - Seth Helgeson

61 - Ryan MacKinnon

62 - Connor McCarthy

64 - Vincent Sevigny

GOALTENDERS (2)

50 - Ken Appleby

70 - Henrik Tikkanen

