21 Players Make up Initial Training Camp Roster
October 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the team's initial training camp roster. The 21 players are comprised of 11 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
FORWARDS (11)
51 - Collin Adams
71 - Erik Brown
59 - Blade Jenkins
47 - Jeff Kubiak
72 - Daylan Kuefler
68 - Jimmy Lambert
52 - Kyle MacLean
74 - Matthew Maggio
57 - Reece Newkirk
58 - Chris Terry
67 - Paul Thompson
DEFENSEMEN (8)
76 - Philip Beaulieu
75 - Mike Cornell
63 - Trevor Cosgrove
78 - Noah Delmas
42 - Seth Helgeson
61 - Ryan MacKinnon
62 - Connor McCarthy
64 - Vincent Sevigny
GOALTENDERS (2)
50 - Ken Appleby
70 - Henrik Tikkanen
