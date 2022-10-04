Reign Announce Training Camp Details
October 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their initial 2022 training camp roster ahead of the team's first on-ice session Wednesday morning at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.
The roster features 25 total players, including 14 forwards, nine defenders, and two goaltenders. Among the squad are 19 returners that suited up for Ontario during the 2021-22 season.
Two players on the Reign's initial roster are on tryouts, including forward Ethan Somoza, who previously signed an ECHL pact with the team's affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits earlier this summer, and defenseman Cameron Supryka.
The Reign's full initial training camp roster is as follows -
Goaltenders (2) - David Hrenak, Matt Villalta
Defensemen (9) - Frederic Allard, Tobie Bisson, Joe Gatenby, Cameron Gaunce, Helge Grans, Tyler Inamoto, Christian Kasastul, Kim Nousiainen, Cameron Supryka
Forwards (14) - Martin Chromiak, Aidan Dudas, Samuel Helenius, Alex Ierullo, Brett Kemp, Tyler Madden, Justin Nachbaur, Nikita Pavlychev, Alan Quine, Ethan Somoza, Akil Thomas, TJ Tynan, Austin Wagner, Taylor Ward
A full version of the roster can be viewed here. Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.
Ontario will play one exhibition game during the preseason in San Diego against the Gulls on Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m.Tickets for the road game are on sale now and can be purchased here.
The full 2022 Reign training camp schedule is listed below -
Wednesday, 10/5 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center
Thursday, 10/6 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center
Friday, 10/7 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center
Saturday, 10/8 -- Away vs. San Diego -- 7:00 p.m. -- Pechanga Arena
Sunday, 10/9 -- OFF DAY
Monday, 10/10 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center
Tuesday, 10/11 -- OFF DAY
Wednesday, 10/12 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center
Thursday, 10/13 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase throughaxs.comandontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 36 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in Ontario, beginning on Friday, October 14.
Become a Reign All-In Member today by contacting our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825. For more information on the All-In Member program, visitOntarioReign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2022
- Reign Announce Training Camp Details - Ontario Reign
- Ryan Fitzgerald Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Receive Three from Anaheim - San Diego Gulls
- Troy Talks: Two Days Down at 2022-23 Training Camp - Belleville Senators
- Hardman and Galvas Join IceHogs Roster from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Sign Regush to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears and FOX43 Announce TV Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs See Seven Skaters Join Club Ahead of Preseason Action - Rockford IceHogs
- 21 Players Make up Initial Training Camp Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Off and Skating - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.