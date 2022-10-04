Reign Announce Training Camp Details

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their initial 2022 training camp roster ahead of the team's first on-ice session Wednesday morning at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

The roster features 25 total players, including 14 forwards, nine defenders, and two goaltenders. Among the squad are 19 returners that suited up for Ontario during the 2021-22 season.

Two players on the Reign's initial roster are on tryouts, including forward Ethan Somoza, who previously signed an ECHL pact with the team's affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits earlier this summer, and defenseman Cameron Supryka.

The Reign's full initial training camp roster is as follows -

Goaltenders (2) - David Hrenak, Matt Villalta

Defensemen (9) - Frederic Allard, Tobie Bisson, Joe Gatenby, Cameron Gaunce, Helge Grans, Tyler Inamoto, Christian Kasastul, Kim Nousiainen, Cameron Supryka

Forwards (14) - Martin Chromiak, Aidan Dudas, Samuel Helenius, Alex Ierullo, Brett Kemp, Tyler Madden, Justin Nachbaur, Nikita Pavlychev, Alan Quine, Ethan Somoza, Akil Thomas, TJ Tynan, Austin Wagner, Taylor Ward

A full version of the roster can be viewed here. Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Ontario will play one exhibition game during the preseason in San Diego against the Gulls on Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m.Tickets for the road game are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The full 2022 Reign training camp schedule is listed below -

Wednesday, 10/5 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center

Thursday, 10/6 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center

Friday, 10/7 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center

Saturday, 10/8 -- Away vs. San Diego -- 7:00 p.m. -- Pechanga Arena

Sunday, 10/9 -- OFF DAY

Monday, 10/10 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center

Tuesday, 10/11 -- OFF DAY

Wednesday, 10/12 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center

Thursday, 10/13 -- Practice -- 11:00 a.m. -- Toyota Sports Performance Center

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase throughaxs.comandontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 36 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in Ontario, beginning on Friday, October 14.

Become a Reign All-In Member today by contacting our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825. For more information on the All-In Member program, visitOntarioReign.com.

