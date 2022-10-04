Gulls Receive Three from Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following three players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Chase De Leo - LW

Olli Juolevi - D

Justin Kirkland - C

San Diego's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 28 players: 18 forwards, 8 defensemen and two goaltenders.

