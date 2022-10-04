Canucks Sign Regush to One-Year AHL Contract

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Michael Regush to a one-year contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Surrey, British Columbia native recently competed for the Vancouver Canucks at the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton as a college free agent invite, before being added to the club's training camp roster on an amateur try out agreement.

"Michael came to Penticton as an invite and quickly earned the respect of our staff and players," said Johnson. "He has earned the opportunity to be a part of our group in Abbotsford."

Regush, 24, completed his senior NCAA season in 2021-22 with Miami University of Ohio (NCHC), skating in 24 games for the RedHawks. He recorded nine points (three goals, six assists) and a collegiate career-high 16 penalty minutes in his first active campaign since leaving Cornell University (ECAC) after the 2019-20 season. The 6'1, 211-pound centreman totaled 89 NCAA games played between Cornell and Miami of Ohio during his collegiate career, recording 42 points (26 goals, 16 assists) and 34 penalty minutes from 2018-2022.

Regush is an alumnus of Delta Hockey Academy and played two full seasons in the BCHL, skating in 106 games between the Merritt Centennials and the Langley Rivermen.

