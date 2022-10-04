Ryan Fitzgerald Assigned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Ryan Fitzgerald has been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Fitzgerald is entering his third season with the Phantoms after having signed an AHL contract with the team on August 16, 2022.

Fitzgerald, 27, was limited to just four games last season following surgery on both hips in September, 2021. His first game of the season came very late in the campaign on March 25, 2022 at Laval. More recently, Fitzgerald had been dealing with an injury during Flyers Training Camp. He was cleared for contact on September 30 and now has been fully cleared thus allowing him to be assigned to the Phantoms today.

Last year was an especially frustrating season for Fitzgerald mostly consisting of rehab work and recovery for the Boston College product who had previously led the Phantoms with 12 goals in 28 games played in the 2020-21 season. That campaign also included a pair of overtime winners.

Fitzgerald has played in 227 career AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms scoring 55 goals with 69 assists for 124 points.

The speedy right wing had a stellar debut season in the professional ranks in 2017-18 when he scored 21 goals to top all Providence rookies while finishing second on the team overall.

Fitzgerald was a standout winger at Boston College from 2013-2017 where he helped the Eagles reach the Frozen Four twice. In his junior season, Fitzgerald led Boston College with 24 goals and 47 points to earn Hockey East 1st-Team All-Star and NCAA 2nd-Team All-American.

Ryan is the son of New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald who played in 1,097 career NHL games. He is also the brother of defenseman Casey Fitzgerald of the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans. The North Reading, Mass. native is cousins with Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open their preseason schedule on Friday, October 7 with an away game at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms have a pair of home preseason tilts at PPL Center on Saturday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears and Wednesday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters a Rally Towel Giveaway. T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now.

