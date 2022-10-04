Hardman and Galvas Join IceHogs Roster from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following players have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League:

Forward Mike Hardman and defenseman Jakub Galvas.

The IceHogs' current training camp roster features 16 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders.

The IceHogs battle the Iowa Wild in a pair of preseason contests on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6 at Xtreme Arena at 7:05 p.m. in Coralville, Iowa, home of the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. Catch the preseason action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV and at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

