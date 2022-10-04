Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that the Columbus Blue Jackets loaned forward Josh Dunne and defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to the Monsters, released AHL-contracted forward Own Sillinger from his tryout agreement and returned him to Cleveland, and waived forward Brendan Gaunce for the purpose of assigning him to the Monsters.

The Monsters' 2022-23 Training Camp begins tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5th at OBM Arena in Strongsville. All training camp sessions and practices at OBM Arena this season are free and open to the public.

