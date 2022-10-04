Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster
October 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that the Columbus Blue Jackets loaned forward Josh Dunne and defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to the Monsters, released AHL-contracted forward Own Sillinger from his tryout agreement and returned him to Cleveland, and waived forward Brendan Gaunce for the purpose of assigning him to the Monsters.
The Monsters' 2022-23 Training Camp begins tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5th at OBM Arena in Strongsville. All training camp sessions and practices at OBM Arena this season are free and open to the public.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2022
- Canucks Sign Regush to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears and FOX43 Announce TV Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs See Seven Skaters Join Club Ahead of Preseason Action - Rockford IceHogs
- 21 Players Make up Initial Training Camp Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Off and Skating - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster
- Monsters Announce Roster Additions Prior to 2022-23 Training Camp
- Cleveland Monsters Reveal 2022-23 Promotional Schedule Full of Fan-Favorite Themes
- Monsters Sign Forward Tyler Irvine to One-Year AHL Contract
- Monsters Sign Forward Justin Richards to One-Year AHL Contract