Amerks Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

October 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today the opening day roster for the team's 2022-23 Training Camp, which begins today at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All on-ice sessions over the week-long camp will be held at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena except on Friday, Oct. 7, which will be held at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex.

Rochester's training camp roster features 33 players, including 15 that appeared in at least one game with the Amerks during the 2021-22 season and 11 invitees.

Forwards (21): Matt Berry, Brandon Biro, Filip Cederqvist, Lincoln Griffin, Mason Jobst, Conlan Keenan, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Jiri Kulich, Philip Lagunov, Matt McLeod, Michael Mersch, Brett Murray, Kohen Olischefski, Josh Passolt, Patrick Polino, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Emmett Sproule, Brendan Warren and Linus Weissbach.

Defensemen (9): Sean Allen, Arvin Atwal, Zachary Berzolla, Wyatt Ege, Mitch Eliot, Oskari Laaksonen, Ethan Prow, Jalen Smereck and Peter Tischke.

Goaltenders (3): Michael Houser, Malcolm Subban and Beck Warm.

Rochester plays its first of two preseason games on Saturday, Oct. 8 when they visit the Syracuse Crunch for a 5 p.m. face-off at Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Amerks then return home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All current Amerks Season Ticket Members can receive up to four complimentary tickets to the game while tickets for the general public start at just $12. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amerks.com or by calling 585-454-5335.

The schedule for the first week of Amerks 2022 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 3

Players report for physicals and medical testing

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Oct. 6

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Friday, Oct. 7

Practice at 11 a.m. - Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex

Saturday, Oct. 8

Morning skate at 10:20 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Preseason Game at Syracuse at 5 p.m. - Upstate Medical University Arena

Sunday, Oct. 9

Preseason Game vs. Utica at 5 p.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Rochester opens its 67th American Hockey League season - and 41st as the primary affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres - against the Toronto Marlies on Friday, Oct. 14 at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $15 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2022

Amerks Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.