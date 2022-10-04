Bears and FOX43 Announce TV Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and WPMT FOX43 have announced the television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season.

FOX43 and the Bears have partnered to televise ten games from GIANT Center this season, beginning with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15 versus Utica. Five games are slated to air in high definition on the station's main channel, available to anyone in the region with an antenna, digital tuner, cable subscription, or streaming service that includes local channels. Additional broadcasts will air on the station's digital channel, Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2. Presenting sponsors of game broadcasts are The Giant Company and Members 1st.

The following games will be televised in partnership with FOX43:

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Utica, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4:30 p.m. on FOX43

Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Hartford, 4:30 p.m. on FOX43

Saturday, Dec. 4, vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3 p.m. on Antenna TV

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Providence, 5 p.m. on FOX43

Sunday, Jan. 29 vs. Bridgeport, 3 p.m. on Antenna TV

Saturday, February 4 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. on FOX43

Saturday, February 11 vs. Hartford, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

Sunday, Mar. 26 vs Lehigh Valley, 5 p.m. on FOX43

Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

Dates and channels are subject to change. Additional road game broadcasts could be added at a later date.

Tickets to Hershey Bears home games are available online via Ticketmaster, and fans will want to be part of the action at GIANT Center this season. If you cannot make the game, be sure to join us on FOX43 and Antenna TV this season.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with FOX43 to televise Bears games again this season," said Hershey Vice President of Hockey Operations Bryan Helmer. "We can't wait to see the GIANT Center packed with fans cheering us to victory, and many more watching at home thanks to FOX43. In partnership with our Great Save Productions team, FOX43 provides a high-quality production that helps showcase the excitement of Hershey Bears hockey to those across the region."

This marks the third season the Bears and FOX43 have partnered to televise games. Last season, the broadcast saw ratings double, and the Jan. 8, 2022 FOX43 telecast, in tandem with Hershey's Great Save Productions technical crew, won a Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters award for Outstanding Television Coverage of a Local Sporting Event.

"FOX43 is more than excited to be expanding our relationship with the Hershey Bears," said Chris Topf, President and General Manager of FOX43. "Going into the 2022-2023 season, we will be doing more than ever before to grow an already significant audience for the Bears games on our air. From utilization of NFL on FOX as a lead-in to some games, the most successful AHL franchise will be readily available to hockey fans and soon to be hockey fans everywhere. FOX43 looks forward to the upcoming season and many more to come."

WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania's FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area's leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA's official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.

Antenna TV may be found on WPMT 43.2, Comcast Ch. 243, Verizon FIOS Ch. 463, and Blue Ridge Ch. 159.

The award-winning Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will call the action for all televised games, working alongside FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski. Sadowski has covered the Bears for over 20 years, reporting on the team's 2006, 2009, and 2010 Calder Cup Championships. Televised Bears games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as all games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV.

In addition to television broadcasts of games, the organizations will partner to feature regular Hershey Bears content on the FOX43 Sunday Sports Frenzy show, which airs Sunday evenings at 11 p.m. as well as digital content online and via social media.

