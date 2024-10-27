2024 USL Championship Golden Playmaker Winner: Noah Fuson, Rhode Island FC

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC's Noah Fuson earned the Golden Playmaker award for the first time as he recorded 10 assists to lead Rhode Island to the postseason in its inaugural season. The 24-year-old was part of a three-pronged attack that also featured 2023 Golden Boot winner Albert Dikwa and JJ Williams, and in addition to double-digit helpers, Fuson also notched eight goals to rank fourth in the USL Championship in goal contributions during the regular season.

