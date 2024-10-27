2024 USL Championship Golden Playmaker Winner: Noah Fuson, Rhode Island FC
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Rhode Island FC's Noah Fuson earned the Golden Playmaker award for the first time as he recorded 10 assists to lead Rhode Island to the postseason in its inaugural season. The 24-year-old was part of a three-pronged attack that also featured 2023 Golden Boot winner Albert Dikwa and JJ Williams, and in addition to double-digit helpers, Fuson also notched eight goals to rank fourth in the USL Championship in goal contributions during the regular season.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2024
- New Mexico United Falls to Memphis 901 FC by a 2-3 Score - New Mexico United
- Noah Fuson Claims USL Championship 2024 Golden Playmaker Award - Rhode Island FC
- Nick Markanich Wins 2024 USL Championship Golden Boot - Charleston Battery
- USL Championship Announces 2024 Golden Awards Winners - USL
- Hounds GK Eric Dick Wins Golden Glove - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies to Face Detroit in Conference Quarterfinal - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Approaches Inaugural Playoff Match with Never Say Die Attitude - Rhode Island FC
- Date, Time, TV Set for Playoff Opener - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Field for 2024 USL Championship Playoffs Presented by Terminix Set - USL
- Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday, October 28 - Memphis 901 FC
- Republic FC Blanked by Switchbacks FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points in Sacramento, Sit 2nd Seed in Western Conference - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Roots Concede Four First Half Goals, Fall 0-5 at Home to Birmingham Legion FC in Regular Season Finale - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic Fall 3-2 to Orange County in Season Finale - Hartford Athletic
- Doghman's Brace, Amang's Winner Propell OCSC into 6th Place in 3-2 Over Hartford - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Falls 1-4 to Detroit City in Season Finale - San Antonio FC
- Sellout Crowd Sees Rhode Island FC Conclude Inaugural Regular Season with Largest Win in Club History - Rhode Island FC
- Legion FC Caps Season with Offensive Onslaught in Oakland - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Noah Fuson Claims USL Championship 2024 Golden Playmaker Award
- Rhode Island FC Approaches Inaugural Playoff Match with Never Say Die Attitude
- Sellout Crowd Sees Rhode Island FC Conclude Inaugural Regular Season with Largest Win in Club History
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Miami FC on Saturday for Fan Appreciation Night
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Miami FC: October 26, 2024