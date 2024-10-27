2024 USL Championship Golden Glove Winner Presented by Select: Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's Eric Dick earned the Golden Glove for the first time as he posted a goals-against average of 0.69 in his first season with the Hounds. An offseason arrival from Minnesota United FC, the 30-year-old made 22 appearances for Pittsburgh and posted a 79.1% save percentage and 14 shutouts while recording a minus-10.18 Goals Prevented mark as the Hounds conceded the fewest goals in the Championship during the regular season.
