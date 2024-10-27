2024 USL Championship Golden Boot Winner Presented by Charly: Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
The Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich earned the Golden Boot following a historic season in which he set a USL Championship single-season record with 28 goals in 33 appearances for the Battery. He set a torrid pace to start the season, recording 12 goals in his first 10 appearances of the campaign, and then pushed on in the second half of the season with a run of 16 goals in 17 appearances which began in his side's victory against Southern Derby rival North Carolina FC on June 28.
The 24-year-old surpassed the league's single-season record of 25 goals set by Louisville City FC's Cameron Lancaster in the 2018 season and matched by Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Hadji Barry in 2021, as Markanich scored at a rate of a goal every 98.3 minutes. The Illinois native is set to depart the Battery this offseason after the club struck a transfer agreement with LaLiga 2 club CD Castellon that will see him become the latest USL Championship talent to make a transfer move to Europe.
