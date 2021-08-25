2022 Schedule Announced for Biloxi Shuckers

August 25, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The 2022 schedule for the Double-A South season has been announced by Minor League Baseball, including the schedule for the Biloxi Shuckers.

The 2022 schedule runs 138 games from Friday, April 8 through Sunday, September 18 and includes 69 home games for the Shuckers. Biloxi will play their South Division opponents the most, with 30 games against the Mississippi Braves, Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits. Biloxi will meet the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Birmingham Barons, Tennessee Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts 12 times each, with one home series and one road series.

With three exceptions, series will be six games and will run Tuesday through Sunday, with an off day on Monday. The Shuckers open their 2022 schedule with a three-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Friday, April 8 to April 10. Biloxi then opens their home schedule on Tuesday, April 12 by hosting the Mississippi Braves for six-games.

The Shuckers lone 12-game home stand comes from June 21 to July 3, and their lone 12-game road trip runs from July 4 through July 17. There is a four-day break around the Major League All-Star Game from July 18 through 21, and the Shuckers kick off the second half of the season by hosting the Blue Wahoos for a three-game series from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

Game times for all Shuckers' home games will be announced at a later date. Shuck Nation Memberships and group outings for the 2022 schedule will also be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Individual tickets for every 2021 Shuckers' home game are on sale online and promotions for August and September can be found here. Flex plans and group outings for the remainder of the season are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.