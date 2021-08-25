Tonight's Game vs. Pensacola Postponed

August 25, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Wednesday's night's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mississippi Braves organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games in 2021 at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.