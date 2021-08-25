Tonight's Game vs. Pensacola Postponed
August 25, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL, MS - Wednesday's night's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mississippi Braves organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games in 2021 at the Trustmark Park Box Office.
