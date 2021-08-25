Pensacola Blue Wahoos Announce 2022 Season Schedule

August 25, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, FL - The Blue Wahoos will celebrate their 10th season in Pensacola in 2022 with a full 138-game season of Minor League Baseball starting in early April and stretching through mid-September.

The Blue Wahoos will play 69 home games and 69 road games in 2022 as Minor League Baseball returns to a full season schedule following a 2021 season shortened by the ongoing pandemic.

Pensacola will kick off the 2022 season at home with a three-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on April 8-10 and play 12 homestands at Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout the season, concluding September 13-18 at home against Biloxi.

Besides the opening series, all Blue Wahoos homestands will be six-game series stretching from Tuesday through Sunday each week with Monday serving as a league-wide off-day.

The Blue Wahoos will celebrate multiple holidays at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2022 including Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29 vs. Mississippi), Father's Day (June 19 vs. Tennessee), and Independence Day Weekend (July 1-3 vs. Montgomery).

Game times and the team's promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Full 2022 Blue Wahoos Schedule:

April 8-10 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

April 12-17 @ Rocket City Trash Pandas

April 19-24 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

April 26-May 1 @ Biloxi Shuckers

May 3- May 8 @ Mississippi Braves

May 10-15 vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

May 17-May 22 @ Montgomery Biscuits

May 24-May 29 vs. Mississippi Braves

May 31- June 5 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

June 7-June 12 @ Birmingham Barons

June 14-June 19 vs. Tennessee Smokies

June 21-June 26 @ Biloxi Shuckers

June 28-July 3 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

July 4-July 10 @ Mississippi Braves

July 12-July 17 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

July 22-July 24 @ Biloxi Shuckers

July 26-July 31 vs. Mississippi Braves

August 2-August 7 @ Montgomery Biscuits

August 9-August 14 vs. Birmingham Barons

August 16-August 21 @ Mississippi Braves

August 23-August 28 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

August 30-September 4 @ Chattanooga Lookouts

September 6-September 11 @ Tennessee Smokies

September 13-September 18 vs. Biloxi Shucker

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.