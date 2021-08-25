2022 Mississippi Braves Schedule Announced

August 25, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves are excited to announce the 2022 schedule and 17th season at Trustmark Park. Opening Day at Trustmark Park will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, against the Montgomery Biscuits to begin a three-game weekend series.

The 2022 schedule will feature 138 games, including 69 home games. The M-Braves will take on division rivals Biloxi, Montgomery, and Pensacola 30 times each while taking on North Division foes Birmingham, Tennessee, Chattanooga, and Rocket City 12 times each (6 home, 6 road). All 2020 series will be six games in length, except for the first series against Montgomery, April 8-10, and at Montgomery, July 22-24, just after four days off around the Major League All-Star Break.

The M-Braves will host two Monday holiday games at Trustmark Park, Memorial Day, May 30, vs. Montgomery, and July 4 against Pensacola. Those series will run through Sunday, with Tuesday being the off day. The M-Braves are also home for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, and Father's Day on June 19.

The long-awaited and much-anticipated first meeting between the M-Braves and Trash Pandas will be June 7-12 at Toyota Field in Madison, AL. Rocket City's first regular-season visit to Trustmark Park will be July 12-17.Â

Game times and promotions for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date. For more information, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.