Wednesday, August 25 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

August 25, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (58-39, 1st, Overall AA-South, +5.5) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) (50-47), Overall AA South, -8.0)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Hayden Deal (3-2, 3.90) vs. RHP Max Meyer (6-1, 1.97)

Game #98 | Home Game #50

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

Tonight's Promotions:

First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents First Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting from 6-7 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue their penultimate homestand on Wednesday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. This is the 26th of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves lead the season series 14-11. Pensacola leads the all-time series, 93-91.

MAGIC NUMBER IS 19 TO WIN REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP: The M-Braves lead Birmingham by 5.5 games with 23 to play for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings. Montgomery and Birmingham play each other this week in Birmingham.

STRIDER STRIKES OUT 10 IN 1-0 LOSS ON TUESDAY TO WAHOOS: The M-Braves were shut out on four hits Tuesday night by three Blue Wahoos pitchers. M-Braves starter Spencer Strider struck out 10 over 5.0 innings, allowing just a fourth-inning solo home run to Chris Chinea. Strider walked just one and gave up three hits. Corbin Clouse (2.0), Will Latcham (1.2), and Brandon White (0.1) no-hit Pensacola over the final four innings. M-Braves pitchers walked four and struck out 18 on Tuesday.

STRIDER'S STRIKEOUTS: M-Braves right-hander Spencer Strider has 130 strikeouts in 80.0 innings, and 18 starts this year between Augusta, Rome, and Mississippi. He ranks 9th in MiLB in strikeouts.

54 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 54-31. The 54 wins are tops in Double-A over that time, and T-5th in MiLB.

WINNING 13 OUT OF 16 & 18 OF 25: The M-Braves have won 13 of 16 (five shutouts), and 18 of 25 games since July 18, plus 8-1 on the road in the last nine. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.Â

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers saw his 13-game hitting streak end last Saturday, and has reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games. The former first-round pick is batting .325 over his last 21 games with five doubles, five home runs, 10 RBI, seven walks, and .965 OPS.

- Langeliers is 27-for-62 in catching opposing base stealers, 44%. His 27 caught stealings are 2nd in MiLB, while nine double plays and 65 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 124 in 96 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 7th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 78 home runs on the road, and a record 46 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 154 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 16, Wendell Rijo has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, CJ Alexand6er has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 10. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 3rd in MiLB, with a 3.53 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 62 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 7th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.49 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB. The M-Braves still lead Double-A , and rank T-4th with a .983 fielding percentage, 57 errors in 97 games, 4th in all of MiLB.

THE LONGHORNS MAKING the number 58 GREAT AGAIN: The combination of Bryce Elder and Nolan Kingham have combined to go 13-2 with a 2.67 ERA (35 ER/118.0 IP), 26 BB, 102 SO over 19 starts.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July was the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .318 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 40 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Indigo Diaz over 40.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 16 hits, 3 ER, 14 walks, 77 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.3 K/9, 5-1, 0.68 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, .126 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF TOP-30 BRAVES PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), OF Justin Dean (#24), and RHP Nolan Kingham (30) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (5th, 19), Slugging (1st, .509), OPS (5th, .848), XBH (7th, 32), Total Bases (8th, 145), Hits (T-10th, 75), Runs (T-7th, 49), AVG (11th, .263)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 26), 3B (T-3rd, 4), Walks (T-10th, 37)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (8th, .819), HR (6th, 16), Slugging (7th, .477), OBP (12th, .342), , XBH (11th, 30)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (5th, 46), HR (T-12th, 13)

Trey Harris - Hits (T-7th, 76)

Wendell Rijo - HR (T-10th, 14)

CJ Alexander - SB (T-9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 80.2), BAA (4th, .249), T-8th in starts (16), WHIP (2nd, 1.28), ERA (2nd, 3.90)

Nolan Kingham - Wins (T-4th, 6)

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.