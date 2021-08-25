Tennessee Smokies Announce 2022 Baseball Schedule

August 25, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies announce the 2022 baseball schedule. The Smokies open the season for a quick three game weekend series on April 8 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Click here to view the full 2022 schedule.

Next season follows the same format introduced during the 2021 season with six game series playing Tuesday through Sunday, with an exception of two weekends, April 8-10 and July 22-24. Monday will be a universal off-day for the league except July 4 as the team will be in Birmingham.

Tim Volk, Smokies General Manager comments, "As we finish an exciting 2021 season, we are looking forward to planning the 2022 season and continue to make memories that last a lifetime inside Smokies Stadium."

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are reintroduced to the Smokies schedule in 2022 after not facing the team during the 2021 season. Additionally, the Birmingham Barons and Biloxi Shuckers will face the Smokies four times next season, two home series and two road series.

The Tennessee Smokies finish out the final homestand of the 2021 season on September 7-12. Any unused vouchers from the 2020 and 2021 season must be used on one of these remaining dates during the 2021 season. Tickets are available for the remaining home games by going to smokiesbaseball.com, calling the office at (865)286-2300, or by stopping at the box office from 10am-5pm Monday through Friday.

Information regarding 2022 season tickets and mini plans will be announced at a later date. Game times and the promotional schedule will also be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.