Misner Promoted to Pensacola

Outfielder Kameron Misner with the Beloit Snappers

Pensacola, FL - In the heat of a pennant chase, the Blue Wahoos added yet another top prospect to their roster on Wednesday. Outfielder Kameron Misner, ranked as the Marlins #23 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was promoted to Pensacola from High-A Beloit to make his Double-A debut for the Blue Wahoos against the Mississippi Braves.

A first round (Competitive Balance-A) selection in 2019 draft out of Missouri, Misner brings speed (24 steals in Beloit), power (36 extra-base hits), and the ability to get on base (.350 on-base percentage) to a Pensacola outfield that already contains top prospects JJ Bleday, Peyton Burdick, and Griffin Conine.

Misner is the tenth member of the Marlins Top 30 Prospects list to play for the Blue Wahoos this season, joining pitcher Edward Cabrera (#2), pitcher Max Meyer (#3), Bleday (#5), pitcher Jake Eder (#6), Burdick (#15), pitcher Kyle Nicolas (#17), pitcher Zach McCambley (#18), Conine (#22), and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion (#29).

Entering tonight's game in Mississippi, the Blue Wahoos (50-47) sit in fifth place in the Double-A South but are just 2.5 games out of the second and final playoff spot in the league with 23 games remaining in the season.

