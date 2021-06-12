2020-21 Grizzlies Season Ends After 2 OT Loss

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies 2020-21 season comes to an end after Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster scored 7:27 into the second overtime as they overcame a 3-1 deficit in the 3rd period to defeat the Grizzlies 4-3 in game 3 of the 2021 Kelly Cup Western Conference Semifinals.

Allen's Samuel Laberge scored 1:03 into the first period. Cedric Pare tied the game 4:01 in. Trey Bradley gave Utah a 2-1 lead 8:39 in. Less than 5 minutes later Alex Lepkowski made it 3-1 Utah 13:23 into the first. Utah led 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Neither team scored in the 2nd period. Allen cut into the Utah lead 9:03 into the 3rd as Josh Lammon scored his first of the series. Brett Neumann tied the game with 4:35 left in the 3rd. Neumann scored the game winning goal in each of the first 2 games of the series. He was the only skater on either side to score a goal in all 3 games of the series.

Allen outshot Utah in the first overtime but neither team found the back of the net. Allen outshot Utah 47 to 26. Lancaster's game winner with 12:33 left in the second overtime clinched the series sweep for Allen. The Americans will face the winner of the Fort Wayne - Wichita series in the Western Conference Finals.

The Grizzlies will begin preparations for the 2021-22 season, which begins in October. For information and updates throughout the offseason, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

3 stars

1. Samuel Laberge (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1.

2. Les Lancaster (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.

3. Brett Neumann (Allen) - 1 goal, +1.

