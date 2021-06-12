ECHL Transactions - June 12
June 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 12, 2021:
Florida:
Add Zach Berzolla, D activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [6/11]
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve [6/11]
Greenville:
Add Greg Meireles, F activated from reserve
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve
Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve [6/11]
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve [6/11]
