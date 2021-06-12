ECHL Transactions - June 12

June 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 12, 2021:

Florida:

Add Zach Berzolla, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [6/11]

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve [6/11]

Greenville:

Add Greg Meireles, F activated from reserve

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve

Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve [6/11]

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve [6/11]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.